South Georgia model needs your vote

A model from Albany needs your help to win a national competition.

Samaria Roberson recently auditioned for an Atlanta Ashley Stewart Model Search.

The company is a plus-sized clothing line. Roberson was one of the top two in that contest and qualified for a national search.

Now, she's one of 20 models hoping to become a finalist, complete with a trip to New York City and a grand prize of $10,000.

"I was homeless for two years back in Albany where I'm from," Roberson said. "My mom did the best that she could. We learned a lot about the experience, but we also learned how to better ourselves at all times and how to empower others. I always try to use myself as an inspiration."

To win, Roberson needs you to vote online. Wednesday is the last day you can do that.

You can find out where to cast your vote at the Ashley Stewart website.

