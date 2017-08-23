Citizens assist VPD in arrest of theft suspect

Willie Jones, 29, was arrested for theft. (Source: Lowndes Co. Jail)

A man was arrested for theft after a concerned resident in a Valdosta neighborhood called police Tuesday morning.

Police said someone called 911 around 7:20 a.m. to report a 'suspicious' man walking down Lake Drive carrying a plastic bag.

When police arrived, Willie Jones, 29, did not stop when the officer asked him to and began to run.

Jones ran into the woods, dropping the bag he was carrying and officers used a K-9 unit to search for him.

When officers found the bag, they found a .357 pistol that had been reported stolen out of a vehicle on Gornto Road.

While officers were searching for Jones, another call came in to 911 from the 2400 block of Westover Drive for emergency assistance.

When officers arrived, they found Jones and he was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Lowndes County Jail and was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of an officer.

More charges may be pending.

“We have said it repeatedly that law enforcement can’t be everywhere. We need you to be our eyes and ears and report anything suspicious. With your help like in this case, we can make our community safer. The citizens who helped in this case should be commended”, stated Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Bembry said that guns are highly alterable which can make them very difficult to trace.

He said people should lock their guns in safe and keep them out of cars.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!