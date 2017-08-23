Has your vision changed after watching the eclipse? Call your doctor

Noticing a change in your vision after watching the solar eclipse? (Source: WALB)

If you're noticing any changes in your vision since Monday's solar eclipse, you should give your eye doctor a call.

We've heard from several eye doctors who said they haven't had many calls about patients experiencing vision loss after watching the solar eclipse.

If you didn't wear proper protective gear during the eclipse, doctors said you can experience permanent eye damage that could create blind spots.

Vision Source Optometrist Dr. Kelly Cleary said symptoms would show up quick.

"Those would be noticed right away, as that is how quickly the damage is done," said Cleary. "The damage usually would occur at the moment the sun gazing happened and people would notice them at that point. But remember, every case is different."

Symptoms can include blind spots.

Cleary said damage can be permanent, but it also can be repaired depending on the severity.

