Tifton water department to shut off water in subdivision Thursday

Crews will be flushing hydrants on Thursday and it could impact your water. (Source: WALB)

Officials with the City of Tifton announced on their Facebook page that there will be a planned water outage in a subdivision on Thursday.

The water will be off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Pebblebrook Subdivision for system repairs.

They will be conducting flow tests and flushing the hydrants.

Residents can expect red water during the time period. However, officials know that it might be a problem, and are prepared to clear it up as soon as it happens.

If you have any questions, you can call 229-391-3949.

