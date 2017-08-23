Man fires shots inside Burger King, APD investigating

Albany Police are investigating after a man fired shots inside a Burger King (Source: WALB)

Albany police are investigating after someone tried to rob a Burger King at gun point.

It happened at the Burger King in the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard Tuesday night around 10:30.

Witnesses told police a man came into the restaurant and immediately fired two shots into the ceiling.

The man was wearing a long sleeved black shirt, black pants, and a black shirt tied around his face.

Witnesses heard the robber ask, "Where's the money?"

Nothing was taken from the restaurant.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

