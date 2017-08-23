APD addresses arrests made in recent homicide investigations

The Albany Police Department is crediting the community in the arrests in recent homicides.

Those suspects were linked to murders on East Alberson, West Highland, and at the Shoreham Apartments.

The APD Robbery Homicide Unit said they made those arrests because of community tips, and they want residents to keep calling them in.

Lieutenant Keithen Hall said they've made progress in these cases, and plan to make more arrests soon. Right now, they're focusing on the murders that happened on East Alberson, West Highland, and at the Shoreham Apartments.

On top of dealing with aggravated assault cases, armed robberies, and shootings, he said his team is committed and is digging deeper into these recent homicides. He believes someone knows something about these homicides, and they owe it to themselves and to their community, to speak up.

"We do have individuals that are out there that have information. And when we talk about stuff like that, I say, 'I pray for them.' I pray that they don't sell themselves that cheap because that's not their burden to carry. It's the individual that committed that crime to carry that burden. It's not theirs."

APD said that Ticorey Frazier, 21, who was already in jail on a separate charge, has now been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the June 27th homicides on East Alberson Drive.

The victims, Demarquis Williams, Tyquis Smith, and Adrionna Holmes were found dead inside a home, from multiple gunshot wounds.

APD arrested Tevin Hill, 25, and charged him in the shooting death of Ashley Boggs, 28, on August third.

And Arelious Haynes Jr., 51, was arrested in connection with the deaths of Mamie Childs and Francis Nelson.

If you have information that can bring justice for those families, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

You can leave a tip anonymously.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!