Bainbridge business owner found not guilty for aggravated assault

After a four hour deliberation on Wednesday, a Bainbridge pawn shop owner was found not guilty of aggravated assault.

The trial, which began Monday, stemmed from an incident in November of 2016.

According to Bainbridge Public Safety, two teens stole a dirt bike from Ryan Shirley's City Pawn Shop, on Shotwell Street.

Investigators said Shirley chased the teens and hit one of them with his Jeep.

The jury started deliberations at 11 a.m. and came back around 3 p.m.

Shirley's attorney argued in court today that the crash was an accident.

In court, jurors heard 911 calls. One of those calls was from Shirley saying he hit one of those teens.

His attorney argued that it was never intentional. He said the teen ran out in front of him.

Shirley was facing two aggravated assault charges.

The two juveniles were charged in the juvenile court system for stealing the bike.

