Copy-Bainbridge store owner on trial for aggravated assault

A Bainbridge pawn shop owner and former candidate for Tax Commissioner in Decatur County is on trial today, for an incident that happened in November of 2016.

According to Bainbridge Public Safety, two teens stole a dirt bike from Ryan Shirley's City Pawn Shop, on Shotwell Street.

Shirley chased the teens, who dropped the bike, and ran in different directions.

According to investigators, Shirley hit one of them with his Jeep during the chase.

Shirley eventually cornered the teen that he allegedly hit behind KFC on Shotwell Street, pulled out a gun and told him not to move, but didn't point the weapon at him.

One of the teens was injured and taken to the Bainbridge Memorial Hospital.

The two juveniles were charged in the juvenile court system for stealing the bike.

Shirley is facing two aggravated assault charges.

