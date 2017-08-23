UPDATE: Missing child, teen found safe

Albany Police say that two young people who went missing at Byne Ministries on Ledo Road Tuesday afternoon were found safe Wednesday in Lee County. They were returned to their parents.

The APD report indicated that the cell phones belonging to Issac Adams and Lauren Pinson were found in some bushes at the church.

Pinson was there to participate in a volleyball game.

Lee County deputies searched nearby businesses on Ledo Road where the two might be, but found nothing.

Police said that Issac's mother, Nicole Adams, said her son asked for a ride to the church, because he wanted to see his girlfriend play volleyball. Lauren was thought to be 14, but it turned out that she is only 12.

