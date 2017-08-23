APD searches for suspect after shots fired at law firm on Westover

The Albany Police Department is looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a parking lot Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 11:29 a.m. that shots had been fired in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Westover Boulevard.

APD has issued a lookout for a white male driving a gold SUV.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Out of an abundance of caution, Westover High School was placed on a brief lockdown while police investigated the incident. That lockdown has been lifted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!