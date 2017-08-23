GDOT installs new intersection design in Moultrie

The RCUT prevents drivers on Quincy Darbyshire Road from making a left turn onto US 319 (Source: WALB)

Moultrie drivers are getting used to a new intersection design at US 319 and Quincy Darbyshire Road.

The new design is called a Restricted Crossing U-turn, also known as RCUT. There are several in Georgia, but the RCUT in Moultrie is a first for Southwest Georgia.

The RCUT prevents drivers from turning left or going straight across US 319. Instead, drivers on Quincy Darbyshire Road have to turn right and then make a U-turn.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, several county officials and school administrators had concerns with this intersection.

Quincy Darbyshire Road and connects Hwy 319 to Colquitt County High School.

Before the intersection, young drivers were having to face four lanes of traffic.

Originally, there were thoughts of putting a red light at the intersection, but GDOT officials said that it did not meet the requirements to install one.

Instead, GDOT installed the RCUT and school officials are happy to see it.

“A lot of kids, employees, faculty, and community members use that road. So, I think by turning right it will definitely make it a safer intersection,” Colquitt Co. Schools Superintendent Doug Howell said.

GDOT said it took several weeks to put the RCUT in place. Crews finished it last week.

There’s a possibility that we could see more RCUTs across our region.

