Moultrie Home Depot volunteers help Alabama veteran

An Alabama veteran is waking up in a better home thanks to the work of several volunteers, including a few from Southwest Georgia.

Six employees from the Home Depot in Moultrie traveled to Alabama this week to help the vet.

It's part of the Team Depot Project - Home Depot's way of giving back to US military veterans, as well as helping communities through times of natural disasters.

The Moultrie volunteers joined forces with other Home Depot associates from a couple of the Northern Florida stores.

Together, they worked on making some improvements Odessa Morris' house, installing a new kitchen, as well as a new back porch.

Now there are times when these Team Depot volunteers do work in their own back yard. In June, several volunteers gathered in Moultrie to help US Army widow Joyce Burns. Burns home received a new door, siding, and landscape.

Those at the Moultrie Home Depot said Burns is doing great in her renovated home.

"She actually stopped by two weeks ago and she brought a full meal to the store to feed our associates," said Aimy Griffith, a volunteer from Moultrie. "So she's still that grateful and that's what makes it worth it."

Team Depot volunteers complete several of these projects every year.

They said it's great to do something for someone who has sacrificed so much.

