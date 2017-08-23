Murder victim's friend pleads for honesty from suspect

Friends are reacting to an arrest in the murder case of Ashley Boggs (Source: WALB)

A friend of an Albany State University grad student murdered earlier this month is pleading for the suspect to be honest about what happened the night of the murder.

It's hard for Jalissa Wells to keep a dry eye when she thinks of her friend Ashley Boggs.

"That's the main thing, I just want her to know that I love her so much."

The 28-year-old ASU grad student was found shot to death, her body slumped over the steering wheel of a car in the parking lot of the Shoreham Apartments on August 3rd.

The news sent waves of emotions through Wells and left her many questions as to who would want to harm the young woman.

"I was very, very like, I can't even say hurt. I was just angry like how could somebody do something like this to her? Such a good person, such a talented person. Like why would anybody want to do something," she said.

On Friday, a major break came in the case. Police arrested Tevin Hill, 25, and charged him with murder in Bogg's death. Wells says the two had known each other for several years.

"It just makes you think about the people you surround yourself around, the people you're close to," said Wells.

Wells says the news of Hill's arrest was a sigh of relief but she believes there's still more of the story left to be told.

"Just if he knows anything, anything, just say something. Because if it was his sister or his mom, or his aunt or his grandmother or his daughter, he would want somebody to come forth with anything, anything they have to say."

A plea for honesty in hopes that it will bring peace.

"Only time will tell. Only God knows. Only she knows," said Wells.

Police are still actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

