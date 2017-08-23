Things you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

NAACP CALLS FOR SHERIFF’S RESIGNATION

The Thomas County NAACP branch has called for the resignation of Sheriff Carlton Powell following a fatal deputy involved shooting a week ago. Lucinda Brown, the Thomas County NAACP President says the Sheriff's Office leadership needs to be updated. Brown told commissioners Tuesday night that there is a Sheriff's Office policy for use of force and chase procedures. She stated that she believes those policies are not being followed. Brown said that if Sheriff Powell does not resign, the NAACP would look into filing a petition for recall.

VICTIMS DIED FROM "CHOP WOUNDS"

New details have surfaced following Friday night's double homicide in Albany. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the victims died from "chop wounds." Investigators told us Francis Nelson and Mamie Childs were found dead at a home on the 1900 block of West Highland Avenue. Arelious Haynes Jr. is charged with two counts of murder for their deaths.

APD SEARCHES FOR ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Albany police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint just before 10 p.m. Monday, behind the Rite Aid on Sylvester Road. Ryan Huff told police two black men, believed to be between 18 to 23 years old, robbed him at gunpoint. Huff said one man was wearing a white tank top with black or blue basketball shorts. The other was wearing a black shirt with black or blue shorts. Both had red bandannas around their faces. Huff told police three other men were standing around, looking out while he was being robbed.

POWERBALL JACKPOT

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is now at $700 million, the second-highest in history. The jackpot began rolling June 14 and has now rolled 20 times. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. EST.

Watch Today in Georgia at 5 and 6 a.m. for these stories and more.

Mobile users: You can stream Today in Georgia by tapping "Watch WALB Live" in the app or by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!