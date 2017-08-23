Six babies born during Great American Eclipse

One lucky mom gave birth during Monday's Great American eclipse, a day that's sure to go down in the history books!

Kindra Phillips gave birth to a baby boy at 5:40 p.m. - just a few hours after the total solar eclipse.

Kason was very healthy, coming in at 7 pounds.

And he was one of six babies now minted eclipse babies.

One baby came early, three during the eclipse which hit Albany, Dougherty County around 2:40 p.m. and two including Kason were born after.

Phillips said her son will always have a special birthday.

"He's going to hear his birthday a lot! Like when he's in classes, he's going to be like I was born, I was there. And he's going to tell his kids and his grand kids that I was born on that day," Phillips remarked.

Despite the madness during Monday's eclipse, Phillips explained she didn't have any issues with the birth of baby boy, now donned an eclipse baby!

