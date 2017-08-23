Albany city leaders keep residents safe with new speed tables

Albany city leaders voted on Tuesday night to spend about $19,000 on speed tables.

City commissioners approved four speed tables to be placed on the 2300 block of Friar Tuck Lane, north of Deerfield-Windsor School.

The 3200 block of Autumn Drive will also get three speed tables across from Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School.

Residents in both areas complained about excessive speeders racing down the streets.

The funds were awarded after the city conducted a speed study and residents completed a petition showing a majority of the community was in favor of the concrete speed tables.

"There will be a little inconvenience to the people in the neighborhood but you know we'll schedule with them and let everybody know that we're going to divert the traffic and accommodate as much as we can," said Engineering & Planning Managing Director Bruce Maples.

City commissioners allocated $100,000 in this year's budget for speed tables.

