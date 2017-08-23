Dozens line up for Goodwill Career Center job fair

There was a long line of South Georgians at the Goodwill Career Center in Albany on Tuesday afternoon applying for dozens of new jobs.

More than 100 job seekers attended the Goodwill's job fair for Aladdin, a food management service for Albany State University.

They were looking to fill 30 plus positions, ranging from servers, cashiers, busboys, utility workers, and custodial positions.

The pay starts at $7.75 an hour and goes up to $13.

They want candidates with some experience in food services and have a high school diploma or GED.

But there are some entry level positions available as well.

"Somewhere between maybe 30 to 40 percent of the people actually walk away from this job fair with a job. But our, the things that we do is not typical of your government career centers is we do a little more hand holding," Career Center Manager Marie Currie explained.

The Goodwill Career Center also offers career-readiness classes to prepare clients for the workforce.

Some of the classes include resume critiques, mock interviews, and professional etiquette.

