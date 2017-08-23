Albany city commissioners approve Jackson Heights Center renaming

City leaders approved the renaming of the Jackson Heights Community Fitness Center.

Commissioner Bobby Coleman wanted to place J.C. Odom Junior's name on the Robert Harvey Elementary School's Fitness Center.

Coleman said Odom was committed to bringing recreation to the east side of Albany.

Back in May, Commissioner Coleman requested the suspension of a portion of the building naming policy to include living people.

Right now, the policy limits renaming to people who have been deceased for a minimum of two years.

Commissioner Bob Langstaff opposed the vote, saying he was concerned the policy change would create problems down the road.

