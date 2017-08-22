Commissioners make plans to fix roads in Lee County

On Tuesday night Lee County commissioners said they were going to do what's right for the people who live in the Lee High Acres neighborhood and fix their roads.

Commissioners said a contractor hired to do a utility project at Lee High Acres dug trenches across most of the roads in the neighborhood and did not fill them back in correctly.

After checking the work, commissioners agreed to accept a $260,000 contract to resurface all the neighborhood roads and repair the damage.

"That the contractor just made a mess. That the contractor didn't finish. And the contractor dug up the roads, and they were just a mess afterwards. So the commission did the right thing tonight, and we're going to fix the neighborhood," said Lee County Commissioner Billy Mathis.

Commissioners also agreed to get bids for resurfacing North Hampton, Westfield and Martindale Drives as well.

