Lee Co. commissioners push forward with proposed hospital

Lee County Commissioners said they are "going to stay the course," doubling down on their efforts to build the proposed hospital in Lee County despite objections from Dougherty County commissioners.

On Tuesday night, Lee County Commissioners said they are right on schedule with the proposed hospital plans.

Commissioners said that Tift, Crisp, Thomas and Seminole counties all have community hospitals, and said they feel Lee County has the same right to its own.

Commissioners said they feel the hospital will have a positive economic impact for all of South Georgia, by attracting new industries.

"What we could do to make the region more attractive to employers and to industrial prospects. And one of the things we could do is perhaps drive down the cost of health care. And you do that with competition," said Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge.

Commissioner Billy Mathis said Lee County commissioners asked to meet with Dougherty County commissioners earlier this month to cooperate on the proposed hospital, but Dougherty County commissioners said no.

Now, Lee County commissioners are moving forward, anticipating the Department of Community Health to rule in their favor in November.

