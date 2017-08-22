TEAM OF THE WEEK (8/22/17): Lowndes dismantles Valdosta 45-0

For the second straight season the first team of the week comes from our game of the week--The Winnersvile classic.

Lowndes High school dismantled Valdosta 45-0 at Martin stadium Friday night.

The Vikings' 45-point win is the largest margin of victory in the great American rivalry series.

That dates back to 1968.

The Vikings' defeat of the defending AAAAAA state champs also snapped the Wildcats three-game streak in the rivalry.

Lowndes is home again next week hosting the international school of Broward out of Florida.

