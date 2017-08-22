Valdosta teen charged after multiple car break-ins, woman tased

According to the Valdosta Police Department, a 14-year-old was charged on Tuesday in connection to multiple car break-ins and a woman being tased.

Police said nine people reported car break-ins at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue on August 16. One of the people who reported a break-in was a Lowndes County deputy who reported that a Taser, badge, gun magazines and other items had been taken from their vehicle.

VPD said that a woman was later tased on August 18 at the same apartment complex on East Park Avenue. The male who had tased her had left the scene before officers arrived.

Then, on Tuesday, a VPD K-9 officer was driving in the 900 block of Melrose Avenue when he saw a teen being chased by a woman with a broomstick.

Police said that when the officer got out of his vehicle the woman said the teen, who was a family member, had stolen her vehicle.

VPD reported that while the officer was talking to the teen, he dropped two .40 caliber magazines.

The officer then searched the area and found another magazine and the Taser that had been stolen from the Lowndes deputy, according to police.

Detectives interviewed the 14-year-old and uncovered more evidence.

The teen was charged with several counts of entering a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony and reckless conduct for tasing a woman.

Police said there was no evidence that he tased her intentionally, but instead, it was an accident when he was playing with the Taser.

VPD said the items stolen from the Lowndes County Deputy were recovered during the investigation.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress offered the following tips to help prevent thefts from vehicles:

Lock your car door and close all windows. Don’t leave any items in sight- place items in the trunk or take them with you. Place items in the trunk before you park- don’t advertise what you have in the car. Invest in a car alarm or other anti-theft device. Park in well-lit areas, if possible.

"You may not be able to prevent every theft, but you may be able to reduce the risk of becoming a victim by following these few simple steps. And as always, if you see someone walking around cars and acting suspicious, call 911 and report it. We, and all law enforcement agencies, need the public’s assistance to combat this problem," said Captain Kari Williams.

"I am very proud of the efforts of the K-9 Officer in this case who followed up and helped solve nine (9) felony vehicle break-ins," said Childress.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

