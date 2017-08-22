Thomas Co. NAACP calls for sheriff to resign

During the Thomas County Commission meeting, Tuesday night, Lucinda Brown, NAACP President of Thomas County and the NAACP Branch of Thomas County called for the resignation of Sheriff Carlton Powell.

If Powell does not resign, Brown stated the group would look into filing a petition for recall.

This was in response to a fatal deputy involved shooting last week.

"The Thomas County drug squad has wreaked havoc in the black community." said Brown.

Brown said the Sheriff's Office leadership needs to be updated.

Brown said there is a sheriff's office policy for use of force and chase procedures. She said in the commission meeting that she believes those policies are not being followed.

"We want those policies to be followed, we want them to be updated if necessary, especially for a chase within city limits in neighborhoods," said Brown.

Brown and other community members announced their idea for forming a citizens review board.

The group has a community march planned for at 6 p.m. on August 28.

