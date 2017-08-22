Pitts earns scholarship at Troy after 3 years on sidelines

Albany native KE'Marvin Pitts has drawn comparisons to the character Rudy from the famed football movie with his spirited approach.

Now at Troy University--they can also call him a scholarship athlete.

Pitts was carried by his teammates to his head coach to sign his scholarship offer last week.

The former Deerfield-Windsor Knight walked on to play football at Troy in 2014--just a few years after his father passed away.

Standing at 5-foot 6, 155 pounds, he served mostly as a scout team wide receiver for the past three seasons.

Pitts was one of four walkons to earn a full-ride following a strong fall camp.

After three years supporting his teammates from the sidelines--he's in position to fight for a slot receiver spot.

He relates his journey to a passage from the Holy Bible.

"It says every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the heavenly father," quoted Pitts. "Me receiving the scholarship is the epitome of that. Second of all it was just a relief to realize that I could help my mom out some financially."

His mother has been paying out of pocket for school.

Marsha Pitts, put your wallet back in your purse.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!