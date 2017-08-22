Tiftarea YMCA extends feed program

The Tiftarea YMCA's after school feeding program will now be available five days a week.

Organization officials said they won a $40,000 YUSA Walmart Foundation grant to help with funding.

Previously it was only Monday through Thursday.

Now, the Y plans to help over 100 students over the next year, providing a warm meal, helping with homework and exercise opportunities.

"Our goal is, we're making a difference in the children's lives because that may be the only meal they get besides, you know, during the school year that may be the only meal. So we really want to make sure that we can go out and reach the kids," said Tift area YMCA CEO Darian Peavy.

Peavy hopes to get the program up and running by the start of September.

This is the seventh year the Tiftarea YMCA has offered the program.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!