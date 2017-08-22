Lowndes, Echols Co. road resurfacing projects begin Wednesday

County officials in Lowndes and Echols counties are starting two resurfacing projects Wednesday that may affect your morning commute. (Source: Raycom image)

Officials in Lowndes County and Echols County are starting two resurfacing projects on Wednesday that may affect your morning commute.

For the next six to eight weeks, crews will be resurfacing and widening State Route 94.

It goes from the Lowndes - Echols line through Statenville which is about 8.5 miles.

Crews are also doing work from US 41 to State Route 7, which goes from the Florida state line to south of Lake Park.

Both projects are expected to be finished by February.

