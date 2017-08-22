Tiftarea YMCA kickoff fundraiser sets goal of $60K

Tuesday was the first day for the annual Tiftarea YMCA Kickoff Campaign.

Tiftarea YMCA CEO Darian Peavy said that now is the time to start raising money for various programs.

Members began donating on Tuesday to support programs such as after school feeding, Livestrong cancer survivors and even swim lessons for children.

Peavy and his staff have a goal to raise $60,000 to go towards those programs.

"My goal is to educate each one of our members, to let them know we're more than a gym, that we do reach out and serve the community in our outreach admission programs," said Peavy.

Anyone who donates $100 will receive a free t-shirt.

Members can donate until the end of the year.

