VPD makes five drug related arrests

Five men are in jail on drug charges after the Valdosta Police Department completed a series of investigations over the last few weeks.

The VPD Narcotics Unit has been working tirelessly to help clean up some of the streets in Valdosta.

"With these arrests made, that's just five more people off the streets," said Corey Harrison, a freshman at Valdosta State University. "Police are doing a good job."

Harrison lives just a couple of blocks away from the area where the Valdosta Police Department made five arrests, all in relation to drugs.

Those men were Romel Morrison, 22, Wayne Barrett, 22, Andrew Lee Williams, 55, Phillip Michael Thomas, 30, and Trumaine Alfred Jackson, 31, are all facing drug related charges ranging from Intent to sell and distribute cocaine or marijuana to possession of tools during the commission of a crime.

Morrison is charged with:

Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act- Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (FELONY)

Possession of Tools During the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

Sale of a Schedule I (Marijuana) (FELONY)

Use of a Communication Facility to in the Commission of a Felony Involving a Controlled Substance (FELONY)

Barrett had five active felony arrest warrants for Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act - Sale of Cocaine. He was charged with the following:

Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute (FELONY)

Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

Williams was discovered to have 8 active arrests warrants for:

2 counts of Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act -Sale of Schedule I (FELONY)

2 counts of Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act Sale of Schedule II Narcotics, (FELONY)

1 count of Use of a Communication Facility to in the Commission of a Felony Involving a Controlled Substance (FELONY)

3 counts of Possession of Narcotics with the Intent to Distribute within 1000’ of a School (FELONY)

Further warrants will be pending on the results of the laboratory testing.

Thomas is charged with:

Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act -Sale of Cocaine

Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act -Sale of Marijuana

Jackson is charged with:

Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act -Sale of Cocaine

VPD Lt. Adam Bembry said this is a win for the Valdosta community.

“All of the things that we've always found that coincide with drug activity, violence, shooting, murder, all of these things follow drugs,” said Bembry.

VPD said that Morrison was the first person to be arrested during an undercover operation where he made arrangements to sale high grade marijuana to detectives.

Bembry said the arrests wouldn't have happened without the community's help.

“These are people's homes, this is their neighborhood, people that have lived there for a number of years and they're sick and tired of it, they don't want to put up with it anymore,” said Bembry

As for Harrison, he said that students living on or off campus should be aware of their surroundings and who they befriend.

“Just watch your step, know where you're going and who's going to be there, because you don't want to get caught up with the wrong crowd or be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Harrison.

