Former after school program director in Bainbridge indicted

A former after school program director in Bainbridge has been indicted by a grand jury.

Decatur County Grand Jury returned 49 True Bills last week, included in that was the true bill for Greg McDonald.

Officers said they arrested Greg McDonald after taking warrants for two additional charges related to an investigation that started back in February.

McDonald was the director at Atlas Educational Program.

The program named a new director after the February arrest.

McDonald was indicted on two charges of Child Molestation, one Aggravated Sexual Battery and one Sexual Battery.

