Thomasville stores see success during 'Unity' weekend sale

Thomasville Downtown business owners are standing together to show unity, through high tension and hard times in the community.

Fuzzy Goat, Courtney Couture, The Bookshelf and several other storefronts and restaurants held a shopping event this past weekend.

Each donated 10 percent of the weekend's sales to the Boys and Girls Club.

Money was also collected to help with the funeral costs of a man who was shot a killed during a deputy involved shooting, Herbert Gilbert, 37.

Store owners said it was important to use the shooting as a time to unite.

"I think after a week like we had last week, it's easy to get bogged down in our own reactions, but it's so much more empowering as a community to come together to unite for the family that is suffering and to think of organizations in our community," said Annie Jones, Owner of The Bookshelf.

So far, the Bookshelf and Fuzzy Goat together raised $300 for the boys and girls club and $220 for Gilbert's family.

The other stores that participated are still adding up their totals.

