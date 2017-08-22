Thomasville leaders encourage unity during troubling times

Standing as one community through the tough times and now as many folks in the community said, following the motto of "Thomasville United". (Source: WALB)

Thomasville city leaders are speaking out, a week after a fatal deputy involved shooting.

They want Thomasville citizens to know how proud they are of how the community has handled such a hard and emotionally challenging time.

These leaders have a message about moving forward, stating that it starts with communication between citizens and city leaders.

It has now been seven days since a fatal deputy involved shooting shook the community of Thomasville.

That shooting weighing heavy on many hearts in Thomasville and folks have spent days and nights searching for answers.

City leaders are standing in solidarity showing that Thomasville can and will get through these tough times.

"People have to remember we are a community, Thomasville has always been a great place to live," said Hobbs.

Last Tuesday, Herbert Gilbert, 37, was shot and killed during a deputy involved shooting.

The cause of the incident, what happened, and the use of force is still all being investigated by the GBI.

Mayor Greg Hobbs has lived in Thomasville all his life and said this is new hardship this city has not faced before.

"This is the first time that I've experienced an incident where people got out and protested about something that happened in the city," said Hobbs.

It's been a week full of prayer, peaceful protest, and gatherings

Every single event filled with not only community members, but city leaders and the Thomasville Police Department officers as well.

"I just want them to know that we are here for them, as far as keeping peace and we want them to know the city of Thomasville has done a good job to assist them in their time or this event," said Hobbs.

Standing as one community through the tough times and now as many folks in the community said, following the motto of "Thomasville United."

