2 arrested for social media threats after Thomasville deputy involved shooting

Levon Griffin and Luther Engram have been charged with terroristic threats and acts for the messages police said they posted online. (Source: Thomas Co. Jail)

Bond was denied Tuesday for two men accused of threatening Thomas County deputies and their families following last week's fatal deputy involved shooting.

Levon Griffin and Luther Engram have been charged with terroristic threats and acts for the messages police said they posted online.

Griffin is accused of making threats moments after the shooting while he was still at the scene.

Engram was arrested after officials said he went to the deputy's home, threatening to shoot it up.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!