Albany chosen as host community for leadership program

Albany and Dougherty County leaders said Tuesday a new partnership is expected to bring big ideas to the area.

Albany was chosen to be a host community this spring for the Young Gamechangers Leadership Program.

It's a statewide initiative to put Georgia's brightest minds to work on finding and fixing community issues.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said this is a chance to make Albany part of a bigger discussion.

"A lot of times I think in Albany and Dougherty County we sort of just focus on our own issues, and we don't realize 'Hey, we're facing the same problems that many other communities have faced. Why don't we look at some of those communities that have succeeded and see if we can implement some of those action plans?'" asked Cohilas.

Young Gamechangers will work with a steering committee that's currently being developed.

Cohilas said he doesn't know what will come out of the partnership, but he expects it will include ideas to improve downtown and the community atmosphere.

