2 arrested in connection to Albany home burglary

Two people are now being charged in connection with an Albany home burglary.

Albany police responded to a burglary in progress call at a home on the 600 block of Holland Drive, where no one was at home.

A neighbor had followed two suspects to the 1200 block of Van Deman Street.

Police arrested Jacoby Boyd, 18, and a juvenile, who is not identified, and charged both with burglary

Boyd is in the Dougherty County Jail and the juvenile is now in the Terrell County RYDC.

Police recovered most of the stolen property.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!