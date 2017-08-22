Police search for 2 men accused of robbing man at gunpoint

A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint behind this Rite Aid (Source: WALB)

Albany police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday, behind the Rite Aid on Sylvester Road.

Ryan Huff told police two black men, believed to be between 18 to 23 years old, robbed him at gunpoint.

Huff said one man was wearing a white tank top with black or blue basketball shorts.

The other man was wearing a black shirt with black or blue shorts.

Both robbers had red bandannas around their faces.

Huff told police three other men were standing around, looking out while he was being robbed.

If you have any information, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

