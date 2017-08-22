Police officer couple arrested for child abuse

A couple who are also police officers were arrested Tuesday in Sylvester, for child abuse.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Tracy Jones and Rosemary Jones on charges related to child abuse.

The Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of the couple mistreating their adopted children.

Tracy Jones, 47, is an officer with the Jacksonville, GA Police Department and Rosemary Jones, 36, is an officer with the Poulan Police Department.

Tracy Jones was charged with two felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Rosemary Jones was also charged with two counts of felony cruelty to children in the first-degree, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of felony false imprisonment.

The two were arrested in Sylvester and booked into the Worth County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to call the GBI office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!