Worth bridge slated for replacement

A detour begins Monday for replacement of a structurally deficient off-system bridge on Evergreen Road, over the Ochlockonee River, seven miles southeast of Bridgeboro, in Worth County.

Evergreen Road will close to through traffic on either side of the bridge, and traffic will be routed onto Hathcock Road and Childree Road.

Drivers will be directed by detour signs, and this could go on for six months.

The $1.5 million project to replace the bridge built in 1955 is part of Georgia DOT’s Low Impact Bridge Program, that provides expedited delivery for the least complicated bridge replacement projects.

Construction will be accelerated due to use of prefabricated elements.

The contractor is Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. of Albany and the completion date is August 31, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!