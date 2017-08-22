Boys & Girls Club renovates oldest unit

The pool is next in line for changes (Source: WALB)

New energy efficient windows were added to the gym (Source: WALB)

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany's oldest unit now has a new feel.

Crews finished renovations at the Jefferson Street location last week.

The gym now has a brand new, colorful, rubberized, and seamless floor. The gym got a new roof, which was damaged in the January wind storm. Renovations also included new energy efficient windows and lighting, as well as a new scoreboard.

The club CEO said the renovations only took two weeks to complete.

The Boys and Girls Club of Albany was the only club selected in Georgia this year to receive a $50,000 refurbishment grant through Lowe's 'Renovation Across the Nation' program. The club also partnered with the Sabal Trail Transmission to complete the renovations.

CEO Marvin Laster said making each of the organization's locations aesthetically pleasing plays a large role in making it a place kids want to be.

"This is a part of a much larger capital improvement that our board has undertaken to ensure that all of our clubs are being brought up to standard so that young people feel not only safe, but this is a fun inviting environment," said Laster.

Plans are also in the works to renovate a room into an exercise room. Laster said the goal is to give kids and their parents a place to get fit.

Crews are also drawing up plans to renovate the Jefferson Street location's Olympic-size swimming pool.

The outdoor pool hasn't had any major changes since it was built in 1954.

Now, thanks to community partners and SPLOST VII dollars, club leaders are hoping to have the pool back in its original pristine condition by next year.

Laster said the goal is to host local, state and national swimming competitions.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!