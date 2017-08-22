Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Goodwill job fair - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Around 30 full-time and part-time positions will be up for grabs during a job fair at the Goodwill Career Center on Tuesday.

The open positions are with Aladdin Foods. The company provides all the food services for Albany State and also handles special events.

The organization is looking for food service workers, cashiers and utility workers. Pay ranges from $7.75 to $13 depending on the position.

Goodwill's career manager said the job fair is just one way they're committed to their mission of building the community and developing people.

"We work very hard to provide quality employment opportunities to connect people with those employment opportunities," said Marie Curry, career center manager. "We help them develop resumes, interview skills, the soft skills they need not only to get a job but to keep a job."

The job fair will be hosted at the Albany Career Center at 2015 North Slappey Boulevard from 2 to 4 p.m.

Those interested should apply online beforehand

Interested applicants asked to bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.

