Things to know for Tuesday

Black Lives Matter group members came down from Atlanta to march with Thomasville protesters on Monday. (Source: WALB)

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington area.

Good morning. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

POTUS ON THE WAR IN AFGHANISTAN

Declaring the U.S. will win "in the end," President Donald Trump vowed Monday night to keep American troops fighting in Afghanistan. The president insisted the U.S. would not offer "a blank check" after 16 years of war, and he pointedly declined to say whether or when more troops might be sent.

BLM MARCHES WITH THOMASVILLE PROTESTERS

On Monday, close to 100 people filled the streets of downtown Thomasville for a march in response to what the GBI said was a fatal deputy-involved shooting last week that killed Herbert Gilbert. The march was headed up by half a dozen members of the Greater Atlanta Black Lives Matter Group. BLM group members said they hope more details of the investigation will be released in the near future.

DOUGHERTY MOVES FORWARD WITH HOSPITAL STUDY

After Lee County turned down a request for a joint study on the proposed Lee County medical center, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said the county will complete its own economic impact study. Cohilas said if the study proves that the hospital will not have an adverse impact on Dougherty County, then he will support the hospital.

DOUGHERTY PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR HONORED

Dougherty County's Public Works Director Larry Cook has been named the American Public Works Association's Public Works Director of the Year for Georgia. Cook was recognized at Monday's county commission meeting. He said it has been a difficult year for the entire Public Works team. Cook said that while the recognition was a "surprise" he said the honor goes to all of the Public Works employees.

