Spots still available for Albany leadership class

Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County will come together to learn how to improve their leadership skills.

The class will be taught by a leadership expert and there's still time to sign-up.

The event is not only for business leaders. Organizers said leaders from all sorts of organizations, including churches and civic groups, will attend the class.

Mark Miller, Chick-fil-A's Vice President of High Performance Leadership, will be the speaker. He's the author of "Leaders Made Here" which is a book about leadership.

"You may not have a corporation or large organization. Even if you're a small business owner who would like to develop leadership culture at your small business, this is the event for you," Albany Chick-fil-A Marketing Manager Corey Holman said.

Participants can expect to learn about the qualities that make for a good leader like communication, motivation, and commitment.

Holman said several area groups have already signed up for next week's class.

Those interested in attending should click here .

