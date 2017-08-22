Spots still available for Albany leadership class - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Spots still available for Albany leadership class

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
The class will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Source: WALB) The class will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)
It will be held at Sherwood Baptist Church (Source: WALB) It will be held at Sherwood Baptist Church (Source: WALB)
Corey Holman is the Marketing Manager for Chick-fil-A Albany (Source: WALB) Corey Holman is the Marketing Manager for Chick-fil-A Albany (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County will come together to learn how to improve their leadership skills.

The class will be taught by a leadership expert and there's still time to sign-up. 

The event is not only for business leaders. Organizers said leaders from all sorts of organizations, including churches and civic groups, will attend the class.

Mark Miller, Chick-fil-A's Vice President of High Performance Leadership, will be the speaker. He's the author of "Leaders Made Here" which is a book about leadership.

"You may not have a corporation or large organization. Even if you're a small business owner who would like to develop leadership culture at your small business, this is the event for you," Albany Chick-fil-A Marketing Manager Corey Holman said.

Participants can expect to learn about the qualities that make for a good leader like communication, motivation, and commitment.

Holman said several area groups have already signed up for next week's class.

It will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. at Sherwood Baptist Church. 

Those interested in attending should click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Spots still available for Albany leadership class

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:01 AM EDT2017-08-22 11:01:42 GMT
    The class will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)The class will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)

    Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County will come together to learn how to improve their leadership skills. The class will be taught by a leadership expert and there's still time to sign-up.

    More >>

    Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County will come together to learn how to improve their leadership skills. The class will be taught by a leadership expert and there's still time to sign-up.

    More >>

  • Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Goodwill job fair

    Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Goodwill job fair

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-08-22 10:49:52 GMT
    Goodwill will host a job fair on Tuesday (Source: WALB)Goodwill will host a job fair on Tuesday (Source: WALB)

    The Goodwill Career Center is inviting job seekers to a job fair on Tuesday afternoon.

    More >>

    The Goodwill Career Center is inviting job seekers to a job fair on Tuesday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Things to know for Tuesday

    Things to know for Tuesday

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:33 AM EDT2017-08-22 08:33:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington area.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington area.

    President Trump vows to keep American troops fighting in Afghanistan, the Dougherty Co. Commission will conduct its own study of the proposed Lee CO. hospital, and more.

    More >>

    President Trump vows to keep American troops fighting in Afghanistan, the Dougherty Co. Commission will conduct its own study of the proposed Lee CO. hospital, and more.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly