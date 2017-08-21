Albany boy donates birthday money to non-profit - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany boy donates birthday money to non-profit

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany youngster spent his birthday raising money for a local non-profit.  

Whatley Fountain donated $270 to the Challenger League baseball teams on his 7th birthday. 

Fountain used his birthday party to raise the funds by having his friends bring money instead of birthday presents. 

He also donated a basketball, two baseballs, a baseball bat, and a helmet.

Fountain said he wants the kids to have new equipment that encourages them to play a sport. 

"Everybody needs to try a sport," Whatley remarked.

His father, Heath, was very proud of his decision, "we're excited and happy that he wants to do stuff like this. We've been very blessed on birthdays we don't really need anymore presents for him." 

The Challenger League is an organization for kids with special needs.

Earlier this year, four other kids donated new baseball gear to the organization

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  Boys & Girls Club renovates oldest unit

    The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany is hoping to make its oldest unit a place where kids want to be.

  Spots still available for Albany leadership class

    Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County will come together to learn how to improve their leadership skills. The class will be taught by a leadership expert and there's still time to sign-up.

  Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Goodwill job fair

    The Goodwill Career Center is inviting job seekers to a job fair on Tuesday afternoon.

