Albany boy donates birthday money to non-profit

An Albany youngster spent his birthday raising money for a local non-profit.

Whatley Fountain donated $270 to the Challenger League baseball teams on his 7th birthday.

Fountain used his birthday party to raise the funds by having his friends bring money instead of birthday presents.

He also donated a basketball, two baseballs, a baseball bat, and a helmet.

Fountain said he wants the kids to have new equipment that encourages them to play a sport.

"Everybody needs to try a sport," Whatley remarked.

His father, Heath, was very proud of his decision, "we're excited and happy that he wants to do stuff like this. We've been very blessed on birthdays we don't really need anymore presents for him."

The Challenger League is an organization for kids with special needs.

Earlier this year, four other kids donated new baseball gear to the organization.

