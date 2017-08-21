Albany business center to offer classes

The facilitators are business owners with expertise in different areas. (Source: WALB)

The Microbusiness Enterprise Center is offering a series of 'Beyond Basics' business classes. (Source: WALB)

A business center in Albany wants to give South Georgia entrepreneurs the tools needed after launching a business.

The Microbusiness Enterprise Center is offering a series of 'Beyond Basics' business classes.

Some of the classes include effective communication, understanding finances and other steps to successfully to operate a business.

The facilitators are business owners with expertise in different areas.

The classes are geared toward business owners but the staff and other administrative employees are welcome to attend.

Incubator Services Coordinator Tonita McKnight said having a plan is key to maintaining a business.

"A lot of business owners don't think about having a plan like I said they just think about turning on the lights, opening those doors and offering those services or those products. But it's good to have a plan because things will come up. And you have a plan it will you to bounce back or react from those things," explained McKnight.

The Microbusiness Enterprise Center business classes will be offered in the evenings around 5:30 p.m., and on the weekends between 9-1 p.m. for entrepreneurs who have busy schedules.

The effective communication class will be offered on August 29th at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!