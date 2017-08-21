Black Lives Matter members march with Thomasville protesters - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Black Lives Matter members march with Thomasville protesters

Black Lives Matter group members came down from Atlanta to march with Thomasville protesters on Monday. (Source: WALB) Black Lives Matter group members came down from Atlanta to march with Thomasville protesters on Monday. (Source: WALB)
Signs in hand and hundreds of feet on the ground, Monday night's group marched from the shooting scene on Magnolia Street into Broad Street. (Source: WALB) Signs in hand and hundreds of feet on the ground, Monday night's group marched from the shooting scene on Magnolia Street into Broad Street. (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

On Monday, close to 100 people filled the streets of downtown Thomasville for a march in response to what the GBI said was a fatal deputy-involved shooting last week.

The march was headed up by half a dozen members of the Greater Atlanta Black Lives Matter Group.

"Whose streets? Our streets," chanted a line of protestors.

A chant yelled throughout the streets of Thomasville in unison, hoping to bring to light a deputy-involved shooting that took the life of Herbert Gilbert, 37.

The protesters chanted, "Black lives, they matter here."

Last Tuesday, the GBI said  Thomas County Sheriff Deputy Josh Smith shot and killed Gilbert in Thomasville.

It happened when the drug squad was executing a search warrant.

Herbert's death has ignited several days of protests in Thomasville.

Signs in hand and hundreds of feet on the ground, Monday night's group marched from the shooting scene on Magnolia Street into Broad Street.

"We were able to learn that this is not a city with a history of police brutality cases," said Black Lives Matter Greater Atlanta Chapter President Sirmaejor Page.

With that in mind, the Black Lives Matter group and the rest of the community who was participating in the march wanted it to be as peaceful as possible.

"We come here to shed light on it but also understand what type of case it is, get history on Herbert and history of the family," explained Page.

Through what may be perceived right now as troubled and tough times in this community, this group said there are positive things coming out of this situation. Community leaders that are stepping up to let the people in Thomasville know they care.

"The mayor and chief of police in Thomasville have been more than transparent and more than willing to sit down and have a conversation with us," said Page. 

The chanting crowd said, "We have all ages and sizes here."

One message felt amongst many in the area is that not many details have been released on the investigation.

Atlanta Black Lives Matter group members hope that will change in the near future.

"Moving forward, it's our goal to create a motto that in these incidents, x, y, and z should happen," said Page.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

