1 man injured, 1 in custody after Thomasville shooting

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

One man was injured in a shooting on Wright Street Monday night in Thomasville.

According to the Thomasville police, a man was shot twice in what appears to be a domestic dispute.

It happened in the 100 block of Wright Street.

Thomasville police are actively investigating this incident.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, a suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim at this time.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

  Spots still available for Albany leadership class

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:01 AM EDT
    The class will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)The class will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)

    Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County will come together to learn how to improve their leadership skills. The class will be taught by a leadership expert and there's still time to sign-up.

  Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Goodwill job fair

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 6:49 AM EDT
    Goodwill will host a job fair on Tuesday (Source: WALB)Goodwill will host a job fair on Tuesday (Source: WALB)

    The Goodwill Career Center is inviting job seekers to a job fair on Tuesday afternoon.

  Things to know for Tuesday

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:33 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington area.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington area.

    President Trump vows to keep American troops fighting in Afghanistan, the Dougherty Co. Commission will conduct its own study of the proposed Lee CO. hospital, and more.

