1 man injured, 1 in custody after Thomasville shooting

One man was injured in a shooting on Wright Street Monday night in Thomasville.

According to the Thomasville police, a man was shot twice in what appears to be a domestic dispute.

It happened in the 100 block of Wright Street.

Thomasville police are actively investigating this incident.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, a suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim at this time.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

