Dougherty's Public Works director honored after a 'difficult' year

The efforts of a South Georgia Public Works employee after back-to-back storms earlier this year has gained state-wide attention.

Dougherty County's Public Works Director Larry Cook has been named the American Public Works Association's Public Works Director of the Year for Georgia.

Cook was recognized at Monday's county commission meeting.

He said it has been a difficult year for the entire Public Works team.

"And, a lot of the time and the effort that our employees have put together has been extraordinary as to what they have done in the past few months as far as trying to recreate an environment that people were used to before, which will never happen, but we're trying to do as much as we can to facilitate that," explained Cook.

Cooks said that while the recognition was a "surprise" he said the honor goes to all of the Public Works employees.

