Dedicated volunteers recognized for efforts

Representatives from Yancey and Flint Equipment were honored by County Commission. (Source: WALB)

These men worked on the heavy equipment. (Source: WALB)

A group of the most dedicated storm volunteers, who helped remove hundreds of root-balls in unincorporated Dougherty County, were recognized for their efforts.

It happened at the Dougherty County Commission weekly meeting Monday morning.

Yancey and Flint Equipment donated the heavy equipment needed to remove the massive root-balls pulled up by an EF-3 tornado on January 22.

Three men recognized, volunteers with the Charlie Freeman Ministries, are trained operators, and worked non-stop pulling the root-balls curbside.

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Director Judy Bowles said root-ball removal was the focus of this all-volunteer effort, a problem the average citizen can't deal with on their own.

"They removed 275 root-balls. They have certainly been a blessing to our citizens. And, we are on the road to recovery, though it will take us years," said Bowles.

Bowles said 191 property owners got help through this all-volunteer effort.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!