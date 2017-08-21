VSU students enjoy eclipse at campus watch party

Students viewed the solar eclipse from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of students stood outside on the campus of Valdosta State University to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse on Monday.

The astronomy department brought out three telescopes and solar glasses for students and community members.

The glasses were all gone in a matter of minutes, leaving some people needing to share with one another.

VSU Astronomy Professor Dr. Ken Rumstay said he is thrilled for the students, especially those majoring in Astronomy at VSU, to experience the rare moment.

”Well keep your eyes up in the sky, there are always exciting things happening in astronomy,” said Rumstay.

If you're interested in learning more about astronomy, VSU will be having their first public planetarium show on September 15.

