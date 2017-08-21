VSU students enjoy eclipse at campus watch party - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VSU students enjoy eclipse at campus watch party

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
Connect
VSU students and community members prepare for the solar eclipse. (Source: WALB) VSU students and community members prepare for the solar eclipse. (Source: WALB)
Students viewed the solar eclipse from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Source: WALB) Students viewed the solar eclipse from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Hundreds of students stood outside on the campus of Valdosta State University to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse on Monday.

The astronomy department brought out three telescopes and solar glasses for students and community members.

The glasses were all gone in a matter of minutes, leaving some people needing to share with one another.

VSU Astronomy Professor Dr. Ken Rumstay said he is thrilled for the students, especially those majoring in Astronomy at VSU, to experience the rare moment.

”Well keep your eyes up in the sky, there are always exciting things happening in astronomy,” said Rumstay.

If you're interested in learning more about astronomy, VSU will be having their first public planetarium show on September 15. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Boys & Girls Club renovates oldest unit

    Boys & Girls Club renovates oldest unit

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-08-22 11:22:55 GMT
    The Jefferson Street location is the oldest unit (Source: WALB)The Jefferson Street location is the oldest unit (Source: WALB)

    The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany is hoping to make its oldest unit a place where kids want to be.

    More >>

    The Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany is hoping to make its oldest unit a place where kids want to be.

    More >>

  • Spots still available for Albany leadership class

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:01 AM EDT2017-08-22 11:01:42 GMT
    The class will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)The class will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)

    Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County will come together to learn how to improve their leadership skills. The class will be taught by a leadership expert and there's still time to sign-up.

    More >>

    Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County will come together to learn how to improve their leadership skills. The class will be taught by a leadership expert and there's still time to sign-up.

    More >>

  • Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Goodwill job fair

    Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Goodwill job fair

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-08-22 10:49:52 GMT
    Goodwill will host a job fair on Tuesday (Source: WALB)Goodwill will host a job fair on Tuesday (Source: WALB)

    The Goodwill Career Center is inviting job seekers to a job fair on Tuesday afternoon.

    More >>

    The Goodwill Career Center is inviting job seekers to a job fair on Tuesday afternoon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly