WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (8/21/17): Wright takes it to the house

Westover had an excellent debut at Pelham with a 35-28 win, and Donovan Wright put the exclamation point on the win with this kick return.

The senior CB/WR had great blocking on this 90-plus yard kick return.

Wright nearly went untouched up the visitor's sideline in front of pleased Patriots fans who made the trip from Albany.

This week's first play of the week voting had over 1,000 votes on Facebook. (Official voting ends Mondays at Noon.)

Wright received 597 of the vote locking up the majority the same way his Patriots locked up the win in week one.

