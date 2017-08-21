Kids get a break from school to catch the eclipse

Paper hats that said "solar eclipse 2017" were worn by grades K-5 at Westside Elementary (Source: WALB)

Some kids caught a break from school on Monday to celebrate the eclipse with their families.

Kids in Lowndes County waited with paper solar eclipse hats on their heads as they were released early from school in honor of the eclipse.

Lowndes County wanted to ensure the safety of its kids during the eclipse and realized that the event aligned with their regular early release schedule.

They also used the solar eclipse as a teaching moment, allowing students to learn about astronomy and how rare eclipses are.

Lowndes County School District P.I.O. Laverne Rome said that releasing the children early from school allows families to be able to bond over the rare moment.

“If the kids are home with their parents, the parents can decide if they want their children to view it or watch it on TV or via the internet. We just thought it was an extension of the learning day that they can share with their parents and their families,” explained Rome

The Valdosta City School District received the whole day off and the county granted a half day.

